Advocate commits suicide

Correspondent

NALBARI, Oct 25 - A popular advocate of Nalbari town, Dwijen Sarma on Tuesday committed suicide by consuming poison at his Malikuchi residence.The senior advocate immediate after consuming the poison was admitted at Nalbari Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital which referred him to the GMCH. According to sources, the advocate who sometimes resided at Noonmati area in Guwahati with his family came back yesterday morning to Nalbari with his wife. Sources said that after an altercation with his wife, he consumed poison. His body was later brought to the Swahid Bhavan, Lawyers’ Association Office to pay last respects. He leaves behind his wife, two girls and a son.