Apart from the families whose houses were damaged due to storm, LP schools, public buildings like auditoriums and community halls and anganwadi centres too that were severely damaged, are included in the list of the one-time relief fund.

The official said that 1,491 families some of whose houses were completely damaged and rest partially damaged will be paid the relief.

A family of a completely damaged kutcha house will be paid Rs 95,100 while for a partially damaged kutcha house the amount is Rs 3,200.

The official said that owners of pucca houses that have been partially damaged will be paid Rs 5,200 each. No pucca houses reportedly have been completely damaged during the 2015-16.

Twenty-three public buildings that were severely damaged will get assistance of Rs 2 lakh each while 13 LP schools that were badly damaged will get relief of Rs 1.5 lakh each.

Six anganwadi centres in the Brahmaputra island that were completely damaged will get Rs 2 lakh each while another such centre that was partially damaged will get Rs 1.5 lakh.

The official said that the amount will be paid through bank accounts of the victim families, schools and institutes.

Majuli was hit by storms nine times in 2015-16. The official said that the administration has already submitted a detailed report to Assam State Disaster Management Authority regarding damages incurred due to storms in the current year.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal represents the Majuli Assembly constituency.

Debate contest: The Hemalata Handqui Memorial Institute Alumni Association organised the 4th all Assam inter school debate competition at the school premises here on Tuesday.

A press release issued by the HHMI Alumni Association stated that 42 participants from 12 schools across the State took part in the competition.

The Assam Valley School, Tezpur, and HHMI School, Jorhat, bagged the best team and second best team titles respectively while Shubh Mishra of Assam Valley School, Tezpur and Bishnu J Pegu of Pragjyotika Junior College, Titabar, were adjudged as best debator in Hindi and English respectively.