Officials from police and district administrations of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts which included GP presidents, ward commissioners of municipal area, Child Welfare Police Officers from police stations, officials from District Child Protection Units, NGOs, civil administration, officials from Labour department took part in the workshop.

Dr Sunita Changkakati, chairperson of ASCPCR said that despite being the source State, the issue of child trafficking has largely been neglected in Assam. Forty-one per cent of the population accounts for children in the State and there are many villages in the State wherein the number of children are reducing because of the menace. Children, mostly girls are being trafficked for business and also for organ donation.

“While, Assam is a source State for child trafficking and the children are being trafficked to various destination States and are subjected to various forms of torture and exploitation, Silchar, the second biggest town after Guwahati is both the source and the destination for child trafficking because of its close proximity to Myanmar and Bangladesh. We understand that in most of the cases, the instances do not get registered and also the culprits involved in trafficking are not punished on many occasions.

Besides combating child trafficking, ASCPCR is also striving for generating awareness among the stake holders regarding the problem,” Dr Changkakati said. She added to inform that once a case is brought to the notice of the Commission, there are constant efforts to trace the traffickers mounted upon the executing agencies by the Commission.

She informed that these sets of workshops will come out with concrete recommendations and will help the Commission to propagate the agenda of protection of children from all forms of trafficking.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Dr S Laxmanan said that legal action alone cannot eliminate the ill. “We need a holistic approach to deal with the burgeoning issue and media should also cooperate the agencies,” the Deputy Commissioner maintained.

Echoing the Deputy Commissioner, Prof Gopalji Mishra, senior faculty from the Department of Social Work at Assam University Silchar said that the need of the hour is to deal with the problem with utmost honesty.

The day-long workshop focused on the concept of child trafficking and the legal framework to curb the crime. It also encompassed discussion on the bottlenecks of the institutions and departments to combat trafficking. The focus of the workshop was also to arrive at a common understanding of trends of child trafficking in Assam and to find concrete solution to combat child trafficking in Assam.