



The body of the eminent professor was bought from Guwahati to Pathsala on Tuesday evening and the students, staff and people from all walks of life paid their last respects to him. His body was also taken to Harimandir, Sahitya Sabha and other places of the locality.

As a distinguished social worker, he was associated with various organisations of the locality like Swardha, Science Society Bajali College branch, office secretary and was an executive member of the Assam College Teachers’ Union among others. He completed his elementary education from his village school Bamunkuchi and later obtained his PG degree from Gauhati University in Botany and completed MPhil degree from GU. He published a large number of articles in various newspapers. He also wrote letters to the Prime Minister of India regarding the opening of a college in the name of Deen Dayal Sharma. After serving as a teacher in Mizoram, he joined Bajali College in 1989. For many years he served as a local correspondent of The Assam Tribune from Pathsala. He also produced a number of documentaries and was also a cartoonist, poet and good flute player. His body was later brought to his village Bamunkuchi and was cremated in the evening.