Pacer Deepak Bansal claimed four wickets while Anureet Singh and Amit Mishra came out with three wickets each.

The Railways openers Saurabh Wakaskar and Shivkant Shukla batted with absolute resolve and added 144 runs for the first wicket partnership which laid a solid foundation for the visitors. Both stayed at the wicket for 182 minutes punishing Assam bowlers.

While Saurabh scored 80 off 140 balls, Shivkant faced 173 deliveries to contribute 83. Finally Pritam Das made the breakthrough by picking up the wicket of Saurabh while Abu Nechim Ahmed took the second wicket in the form of Shivkant. The wicket did not offer much assistance to the Assam pacers and spinners as well today. All the bowlers had to toil whole day but without much success.

SCORECARD

Assam 1st innings (overnight 216/8): Pritam Das c Shukla b Bansal 38, Dhiraj Goswami not out 41, Dipak Gohain c Shukla b Anureet Singh 1. Extras: 14 (b 4, lb 8, nb 2); Total: (93.2 overs) 244 all out. Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-42, 3-57, 4-78, 5-78, 6-117, 7-158, 8-176, 9-217, 10-244. Bowling: Anureet Singh 34.2-5-81-3, DN Bansal 25-6-61-4, ACP Mishra 22.3-6-56-3, Avinash Yadav 8-1-22-0, GK Chiranjeevi 3-0-4-0, Ashish Yadav 3-1-8-0.

Railways 1st innings: SP Wakaskar b Pritam Das 80, SS Shukla lbw b Ahmed 86, NS Bhille not out 18, AN Ghosh not out 31. Extras: 9 (b 2, lb 6, nb 1); Total: (81 overs) 224/2. Fall of wickets: 1-144, 2-179. Bowling: Abu Nechim Ahmed 17-6-34-1, Dhiraj Goswami 17-6-45-0, Pritam Das 14-3-33-1, Sib Sankar Roy 11-0-43-0, Dipak Gohain 18-2-47-0, Gokul Sharma 4-0-14-0.