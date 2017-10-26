Devendro, a Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships silver-medallist, got the better of Arunachal Pradesh’s Kumar Beyong in his first-round contest of the flyweight (52kg) category.

The Manipuri, who won a silver medal in the previous edition for his home State, however, sustained a cut above his eye during the bout.

Three-time King’s Cup gold-medallist K Shyam Kumar, competing for the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), defeated HP Kumar Meitei of Manipur in the first round of the light flyweight (49kg) division, a release said. – PTI