The series decider will be played in Kanpur on October 29. There was a slight doubt whether the second ODI here will go ahead as planned after pitch curator Pandurang Salgaoncar was suspended for allegedly agreeing to tampering with the pitch in a TV sting operation.

However, the game began on time after ICC match referee Chris Broad inspected the pitch. India, who had to bounce back following their shock loss in the series opener, proved their mettle with an all-round effort.

The chase was comfortable for India despite losing Rohit Sharma cheaply for the second time in the series.

Dhawan was back to his best and played shots all around the ground enroute to his 22nd ODI fifty. His sublime innings comprised five fours and couple of sixes including the one he hit over midwicket.

SCORECARD

New Zealand: Martin Guptill c Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar 11, Colin Munro b Bhuvneshwar 10, Kane Williamson lbw b Bumrah 3, Ross Taylor c Dhoni b Hardik Pandya 21, Tom Latham b Axar 38, Henry Nicholls b Bhuvneshwar 42, Colin de Grandhomme c Bumrah b Chahal 41, Mitchell Santner c Kohli b Bumrah 29, Adam Milne lbw b Chahal 0, Tim Southee not out 25, Trent Boult not out 2. Extras: (LB-3, W-5) 8. Total: (For 9 wkts; 50 overs) 230. Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-25, 3-27, 4-58, 5-118, 6-165, 7-188, 8-188, 9-220. Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-45-3, Jasprit Bumrah 10- 2-38-2, Kedar Jadhav 8-0-31-0, Hardik Pandya 4-0-23-1, Axar Patel 10-1-54-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 8-1-36-2.

India: Rohit Sharma c Munro b Southee 7, Shikhar Dhawan c Taylor b Milne 68, Virat Kohli c Latham b de Grandhomme 29, Dinesh Karthik not out 64, Hardik Pandya c Milne b Santner 30, Mahendra Singh Dhoni not out 18. Extras: (LB-7, W-9) 16. Total: (for four wickets in 46 overs) 232. Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-79, 3-145, 4-204. Bowling: Southee 9-1-60-1, Boult 10-0-54-0, Milne 8-1-21-1, Santner 10-0-38-1, Grandhomme 7-0-40-1, Munro 2-0-12-0. – PTI