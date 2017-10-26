



Earlier, in the quarterfinal she defeated Vanshita Bhargav of Delhi 3-1 and in the semifinal Trisha got the better of current India number one Munmun Kundu of West Bengal 4-1. The Assam Table Tennis Association president Rakibul Hussain, secretary Tridib Duvarah and all the members of the association congratulated Trisha who won a national level title after a pretty long time.