Trisha wins nat’l ranking TT title
SPORTS REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Oct 25 - City girl Trisha Gogoi made Assam proud by winning the sub junior girls title in the National Ranking Table Tennis Championship.In the final played in Siliguri today, Trisha outplayed Delhi girl Lakshita Narang 4-1 (11-6, 11-7, 13-11, 6-11, 11-7).
Earlier, in the quarterfinal she defeated Vanshita Bhargav of Delhi 3-1 and in the semifinal Trisha got the better of current India number one Munmun Kundu of West Bengal 4-1. The Assam Table Tennis Association president Rakibul Hussain, secretary Tridib Duvarah and all the members of the association congratulated Trisha who won a national level title after a pretty long time.