

England players celebrate their win against Brazil in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 semifinal match in Kolkata, on Wednesday. – PTI England players celebrate their win against Brazil in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 semifinal match in Kolkata, on Wednesday. – PTI

The triple strike took Brewster to seven goals, the highest in the tournament, and the Liverpool youth team player has once again shown that he is the best predator on show in the mega-event. This is the first time that a player has scored two hat-tricks in the same edition of a tournament.

Brazil, who were seeking their fourth title, were finally outwitted and outplayed by a more tactical and resilient side and they bowed out of the tournament with a heart-break.

In fact, England, who created history by reaching their maiden semifinals in their fourth appearance, were clearly the better side today as they did not allow Brazil to impose on them in the match, which was shifted out of Guwahati at the last minute due to poor playing conditions of the pitch following incessant rain.

England played an open game and had almost equal possession at 46 per cent and their attacking trio of Phil Phoden, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Brewster created a lot of problems for the Brazil defence, exposing their vulnerabilities for the second time after the Germany match.

England had five shot on target while Brazil had nine but the South American champions were uncharacteristically wayward and showed shyness before the goal at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The famous creativity of Brazil was not there to be seen today as England had better domination of the midfield play.

Pocket dynamo Alan did his bit as he was the fulcrum of most of the Brazil attacks but the final pass rarely came today and even when it came, the strikers could not finish.

The Carlos Amadeu side had come with a lot of promise and wherever they had played – in Kochi, Margao and here – they were the crowd’s favourites but they will return heartbroken and empty handed.

They met with a scare against Germany in the quarterfinals and had to rally from one goal down to win the match 2-1. But today there was no rally of that kind as England shut the game on them early.

Brazil had lost in the quarterfinals in the last edition in Chile in 2015.

England were in front in the 10th minute to the stunning silence of the partisan Brazil supporting crowd. – PTI