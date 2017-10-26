

Barcelona players celebrate after extending their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions. Barcelona players celebrate after extending their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions.

“I’m happy because today we played with people from the B team and those that haven’t played as much and it was a good test for them,” Barca coach Ernesto Valverde told BeIN Sports Spain yesterday. Barca have now won 12 and drawn one of their last 13 games in all competitions, but took their time to break down their humble hosts.

Indeed, Murcia should have gone in front when Fernando Llorente blasted over from inside the area midway through the first half.

Alcacer headed home his first goal since netting in last season’s Cup final a minute before half-time from Deulofeu’s looping cross.

The former Everton winger scored his first Barca goal against Malaga at the weekend and quickly added a second with a fine individual run and finish seven minutes after the break.

Arnaiz was the only one of Barca’s youngsters who have shone for Barca B this season in the second division, a tier above Murcia, to be handed a debut by Valverde from the start. And the 22-year-old showed why when he cut inside to fire into the far corner from outside the area four minutes later. – AFP