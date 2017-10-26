

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Connor Ronan (L) and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball during the English League Cup match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Connor Ronan (L) and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne battle for the ball during the English League Cup match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

City won the shootout 4-1 – with Sergio Aguero deftly chipping the clinching penalty high into the net – after Bravo made flying saves from Wolves’ second and third kicks. The match was 0-0 after extra time, but only after the Chile goalkeeper came to City’s rescue in repelling a series of shots from counter-attacks by the second-tier leaders.

Nketiah, an 18-year-old striker making only his second appearance for Arsenal, entered as a substitute against Norwich and scored the equaliser within 15 seconds. His first touch of the ball took the game against another second-tier team to extra time, where Nketiah then grabbed a 96th-minute winner as Arsenal edged through 2-1 at home.

There were wins for Manchester United, Leicester and Bournemouth, but fellow Premier League team Crystal Palace came unstuck in losing 4-1 at second-tier Bristol City.

Sergio Aguero might have scored the winning penalty in the shootout, but he still requires one goal to break City’s all-time scoring record, which he shares with Eric Brook on 177 goals.

Instead, this was a night to savour for Bravo, who was acclaimed by all four corners of Etihad Stadium as City’s players saluted the crowd after the match. Last season, City fans were heard sarcastically cheering the rare saves made by Bravo, who had the lowest save percentage in the Premier League and let in too many easy shots. He is second choice, behind summer signing Ederson, but showed he can be called upon this season if required.

“I’m so happy for him,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “Last season was not easy for him, but he is a goalkeeper of a high level. He deserved that performance.”

The home fans were chanting “Eddie, Eddie, Eddie” during extra time as Arsenal unearthed a potential new star.

“To hear the fans singing my name was an amazing thing for me,” said Nketiah, an England Under-19 player who was released by Chelsea at Under-15 level and has scored 48 goals in the last two seasons for Arsenal’s youth sides. His only other senior appearance was as an 89th-minute substitution in a Europa League game at BATE Borisov last month.

Both of his goals came off corners as Arsenal struggled after making 11 changes. Jesse Lingard is saving his best for the League Cup these days.

Four of the midfielder’s last five goals for Manchester United have been in this competition after he scored in each half of a 2-0 win over Swansea at Liberty Stadium – one a coolly taken, sidefoot finish and the other a header from just inside the area. It was comfortable for the titleholders, who made seven changes from Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Huddersfield in the Premier League – the team’s first defeat of the season. In what is already a tough season for Palace, there was further humiliation for the Premier League’s last-place side. – AP