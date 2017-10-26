Heroin seized in Mizoram



AIZAWL, Oct 25 - Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials have seized 263 grams of heroin in Aizawl, a department official said today.Two persons identified as Lalhlimpuia (23) of Chhimzawl village in Manipur and Lalhlimpuia (28) of Aizawl were arrested yesterday for possession of the contraband worth about Rs ten lakh in the local market. The two persons were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and produced before the Special Judge (ND and PS Act) who remanded them to judicial custody. – PTI