AIZAWL, Oct 25 - A 55-year-old man was attacked and mauled to death by a bear in the jungle near the Mizoram-Myanmar border at Kawlbem village in Champhai district on Monday, police said.A police report said Thangchhuana, a Grade IV employee at the Government High School in Kawlbem village, was attacked by the bear which ran away after he shot at it with a gun. The bear also died of bullet injury.
Hearing the gunshot, Thangchhuana’s friend came to his rescue and found him lying on the ground with serious injuries.
Thangchhuana succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to his village.
When the villagers went back to look for his gun, they found the bear lying dead a few metres away. – PTI