MDF is a former electoral ally of the Mizo National Front (MNF), which has recently snapped ties with the main Opposition party due to “ideological differences.”

The MDF claims to have about 8,000 members. About 800 MDF members attended the merger ceremony today.

Speaking at the merger function, MDF president P P Thawlla said his party found that the BJP is the only solution to the State and decided to merge with it.

Welcoming the MDF leaders and members into the BJP, State president Prof J V Hluna said today’s historic event had all the blessings from BJP national leaders. “They have high hope that this will have a great outcome in the next state assembly elections,” he said.

The MDF does not have MLA in the 40-member Mizoram assembly.