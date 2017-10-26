Correspondent
AGARTALA, Oct 25 - The job opportunity in the country has been shrinking as shut down of manufacturing units has become a common phenomenon during the new regime, said Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.A disastrous like situation is prevailing across the country where future of unemployed youths has appeared as bleak, he said after inaugurating newly- built Industrial Training Institute (ITI), 82 Mile in Dhalai district on Wednesday. Revealing the State Government plan on the expansion of industrial training, the Chief Minister said only three sub-divisions are left where ITI has not been opened.
“Now, the Government plan to establish ITI at block level so that youth could get proper industrial training to go for self-employment”, he said.
Sarkar hoped the newly opened ITI will have a positive impact on the young generation to adopt technology for their livelihood instead of depending on Government jobs.
Industries Minister Tapan Chakraborty in his speech said the Left Front Government has been working for the poor people. “Students having humble background will be immensely benefitted from the newly opened ITI”, he said.
In his welcome address, Director of Industries and Commerce VG Jenner highlighted the State Government quest for providing technological training to the students living in far flung areas. Addl DM, Dhalai district, DK Chakma also remained present in the inaugural function.
Initially, eight courses-dress making, electrical, electronics, refrigerator and air conditioning, wielding, pump operator, surveyor and computer copa will be offered at ITI. As part of skill development, two dress-making courses and electrical have already begun with 35 boys and girls enrolled their names.