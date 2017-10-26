“Now, the Government plan to establish ITI at block level so that youth could get proper industrial training to go for self-employment”, he said.

Sarkar hoped the newly opened ITI will have a positive impact on the young generation to adopt technology for their livelihood instead of depending on Government jobs.

Industries Minister Tapan Chakraborty in his speech said the Left Front Government has been working for the poor people. “Students having humble background will be immensely benefitted from the newly opened ITI”, he said.

In his welcome address, Director of Industries and Commerce VG Jenner highlighted the State Government quest for providing technological training to the students living in far flung areas. Addl DM, Dhalai district, DK Chakma also remained present in the inaugural function.

Initially, eight courses-dress making, electrical, electronics, refrigerator and air conditioning, wielding, pump operator, surveyor and computer copa will be offered at ITI. As part of skill development, two dress-making courses and electrical have already begun with 35 boys and girls enrolled their names.