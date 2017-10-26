The festival will bring to the fore the cultural richness of the North-east with 30 folk dance performances like the Naga warrior dance, Thang ta of Manipur, Hojagiri of Tripura, Bamboo dance of Mizoram, Wangala dance of Meghalaya, Lion dance of Arunachal Pradesh among others.

“The festival has helped to reflect a positive picture of the people from the North-east. The incidents of racial violence in the capital city have also reduced after the warm response that we have got from the people of Delhi year-after-year,” Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the festival, said.

This year the festival will promote the eight States as a hub of organic food farming with around 30 stalls offering delectable North Eastern cuisines.

A B2B meet on tourism will involve interaction with India’s top tour operators while adapting new strategies for the growth of tourists in the region.

“The festival has helped us many folds to promote the diverse culture of the North East. The increase in tourism has created better job opportunities for the locals there,” Mahanta said. – PTI