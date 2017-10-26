

Union Minister of State for Skill Development Ananth Kumar Hegde during his visit to an ITI at Rynjah in Meghalaya on Wednesday. – Photo Staff Correspondent Union Minister of State for Skill Development Ananth Kumar Hegde during his visit to an ITI at Rynjah in Meghalaya on Wednesday. – Photo Staff Correspondent

Commenting on the functioning of the centres here in Meghalaya, Hegde said that it is yet to be seen how best to develop these centres further or what are the areas these centres need development. The Minister also advocated organising awareness programmes, especially among the youths

“We have decided that in the coming days awareness programmes would be carried out in all the clusters of the State, together with the State Government, so that more people know about the centres and the opportunities they offer,” Hegde said.

PMKK provides training in developing skills. The Shillong centre offers just a few basic skill developmental programmes in plumbing, Bamboo-basket making, general duty assistant, English language for employability and domestic data entry operator.

On de-affiliation of ITIs in the country, Hegde said these ITIs were derecognized because of poor performance in their functioning. Just a few days ago the Centre de-affiliated around 400 ITIs for failing to maintain laid norms.

Hegde added that the Centre has started a new scheme with a total investment of Rs. 6000 crore, in assistance with the World Bank, to improve quality of ITIs.

On opening new ITIs, Hegde said that proposals must come from the State Government to open such Centres only then sanctions could be made. “We will hold discussions with the State Government on this matter and then decide,” the Minister added.