Illicit liquor seized; 2 held

CORRESPONDENT

BAIHATA CHARIALI, Oct 25 - Acting on a tip-off, Changsari police today seized a truck carrying illicit liquor at Changsari on National Highway 31. According to sources, the truck (RJ 14 GG 5138) was ferrying the liquor from Arunachal Pradesh to some other state without proper challan. The police arrested two persons Jiten Mesh and Binod Poddar in this connection. Later Poddar told mediapersons that one Durga Singh was also involved in the illegal business.