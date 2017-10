Two held with gold biscuits

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Oct 25 - Government Railway Police today caught two persons with ten gold biscuits worth around Rs 50 lakh. The duo, identified as Rabi (43) of Ghaziabad and Sanjay Sarma of Delhi, were travelling on the Dn Rajdhani Express. The police caught them from the Guwahati Railway Station around 7.30 am. The gold biscuits weighed around 1.6 kg. GRP officials said the duo were travelling from Dimapur to Delhi.