Chhath Puja at Jorabat

ANN Service

JORABAT, Oct 25 - The Jorabat Chhath Puja Seva Samiti is celebrating Chhath Puja on the premises of Jorabat Bhadrakaleshwari Mandir.Chhath Puja is dedicated to the worship of Sun God and his wife Usha, also known as Chhathi Maiya. The Puja is observed to thank Sun God for his protection and to seek his blessings along with good health and happiness. The celebrations began on October 24 and will conclude on October 27, with October 26 being the main day. The rigorous routine that lasts four days includes fasting (including abstinence from drinking water), holy bathing, offering prayers to the rising and setting sun, and meditating by standing in water. A cultural function will be held on October 26.