Gopastami Mela from tomorrow

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Oct 25 - The historic 102-year-old Shree Gopastami Mela-2017 will get under way on October 27 with offerings to the holy cow, the most beloved animal of Lord Sri Krishna, at Shree Gauhati Gaushala, Athgaon. The three-day fair will feature a whole lot of tasty Indian cuisine, among other things. The Mela will start with a cultural programme, mechanical swings for children, and colourful vendors selling products from rural artisans. It will conclude on October 29.