The volume, which draws extensively from the Legislative Assembly debates of the nineteen forties, makes a serious effort to relate many of the contentious issues which the state faces today to the developments that occurred in the years that immediately preceded Independence and Partition. The work attempts to show how the issues raised during the pre and post-Partition period have etched their effect on the society, politics and economy of Assam in an indelible manner and how the burden of those momentous years still rests heavily on Assam’s contemporary political scenario.

The book effectively shows that Assam, which seems to have been caught in a time warp, continues to grapple with questions that engaged the public mind more than seven decades ago, before and immediately after the Partition. In trying to explain the burden of history, the author shows how issues relating to land, immigration, demographic change, language and identity have not only retained their relevance but have gained an extra edge today.

The book highlights the fact that, in order to understand the “unresolved issues” of Partition, there is the need to have a comprehensive idea of the socio-political cross-currents that preceded Partition.