‘Satya Prasad Barua’s works continue to inspire many’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Oct 25 - “TS Eliot was his favourite poet. He often used to recite those lines of Eliot... ‘Where is the life we have lost in living’…He also loved the character of Galileo. He brought many characters back to life,” said Jyotirupa general secretary Naren Hazarika of noted thespian Satya Prasad Barua, whose 100th birth anniversary will be celebrated in the city on October 29 and 30.“Satya Prasad Barua’s works continue to inspire many, yet not many among the new generation know much about his contribution. Through the two-day programme, we want to pay tribute to the dramatist and take his works to the young generation,” Hazarika told mediapersons here today. Recalling his association with Barua, president of the organising committee Dilip Hazarika said the noted dramatist was a cultural icon. Prabhat Goswami, under whose direction two of Barua’s plays – Overcoat and Mrinal Mahi – will be staged during the two-day event, said, “We have picked two different plays, just to show how vast Barua’s thoughts were. Many say Mrinal Mahi was his masterpiece.”