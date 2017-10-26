|
‘Investment meet an ill-advised idea’
STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Oct 25 - The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today said the initiative taken by the State government to hold the Global Investment Summit is nothing but an ill-advised idea, which will result in wastage of public money.It also alleged that the State government is misleading the people on the issue of fresh investments made by outside investors in the State. Dispur’s claim of an investment worth Rs 6,500 crore made by such investors in the State’s industrial sector is far from truth, asserted the party.
In a statement here, the party alleged that the present BJP-led government in the State has been describing the investments made during the rule of the previous government as fresh investments, which is nothing but a condemnable travesty of truth.
It dared the present State government to make public the Industrial Entrepreneur’s Memorandum I and II to buttress its claim.