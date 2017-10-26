Dr Badwe expressed serious apprehensions about obesity-related issues with children across the country. “We are in for a major epidemic of hypertension, diabetes and obesity-related cancer,” the Padmasree awardee oncologist said.

“Tobacco is undoubtedly the main reason, but along with that obesity and infection due to poor personal and genital hygiene is contributing immensely,” Dr Badwe said, adding, “Children in India should be imparted lessons on cancer awareness, especially related to obesity and the genital hygiene in schools to reduce incidence of cancer.

“Obesity-induced cancer cases are pretty high in India. Infection due to poor personal hygiene leading to cancer is another issue that we need to take note of along with food preservation practices,” Dr Badwe said.

The noted oncologist also urged the State government to introduce provisions of travelators wherever possible, which could make walking a habit.

He also stated that India is doing better than even the United States or for that matter the Western countries, in cancer care. “Further, the cost of treatment too is pretty less compared to some other countries,” he pointed out.

Dr Badwe said that the idea behind creating the National Cancer Grid is to bring affordable cancer care facilities to the doorsteps of every household. Dr AC Kakoty, director, BBCI was also present on the occasion along with several other noted personalities.