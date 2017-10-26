Traffic restrictions: Certain restrictions for vehicular traffic have been put in place in the city roads on October 26 and 27 on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

According to a press release received from the Office of the Commissioner of Police here today, there will be major diversions of vehicular traffic along arterial and other roads from 1 pm of October 26 till the departure of the devotees from the puja locations in the evening. On October 27 similar restrictions will be in force from 1 am till the departure of the devotees from the puja venues.

Restrictions on parking of vehicles too will be enforced along several important roads, the release added.