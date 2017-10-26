|
Guv greets people on Chhath Puja
STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Oct 25 - Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi greeted the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, which is a festival of self-discipline, faith, belief and prayers to the Sun God. In a message, Mukhi said, “My heartfelt greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja in which people participate in large numbers to offer prayers to the Sun God. Hope the festival showing utmost self-discipline, faith and belief help strengthen human values like restraint over material desires, renunciation, etc.”
Traffic restrictions: Certain restrictions for vehicular traffic have been put in place in the city roads on October 26 and 27 on the occasion of Chhath Puja.
According to a press release received from the Office of the Commissioner of Police here today, there will be major diversions of vehicular traffic along arterial and other roads from 1 pm of October 26 till the departure of the devotees from the puja locations in the evening. On October 27 similar restrictions will be in force from 1 am till the departure of the devotees from the puja venues.
Restrictions on parking of vehicles too will be enforced along several important roads, the release added.