Mukhi said firm commitment and strong will power can help the students reach their goal. He also said there are no short cuts to success. The Governor said out of the nearly 800 universities, around 400 varsities are privately owned.

He said the main objective of a university should be to provide quality education and making higher education accessible to the poor and the deprived section of the society. At the same time, a university should take the responsibility of enhancing the employability of every graduate, besides instilling in them a commitment to the cause of the society.

The Governor stressed that quality education imparted by a university should be assessed in terms of innovations and research being carried out under its guidance. He, moreover, professed that research in universities should be conducted on service delivery systems by the government departments and research projects should primarily concentrate on sensitising the humane angle of the government projects.

In this regard, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the government with an aim to improve the quality of the universities has decided to give them autonomy and Rs 10,000 crore to top 10 public and 10 private universities over the next five years to make them world-class.

During the interaction programme, Mukhi also touched upon issues on tourism development and welfare of the citizens of the State.

Assam Royal Global University Chancellor Ashok Pansari, Vice Chancellor Dr SP Singh along with faculties and students were present in the interaction programme.