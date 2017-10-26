Call for removal of Solanki, Changsan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Oct 25 - Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Debabrata Saikia today demanded removal of VV Solanki, Secretary to the Chief Minister, and LS Changsan, present Principal Secretary, Home and Political, against whom allegations of corruption are there. Solanki has been alleged to be involved in two scams concerning utilisation of a development fund worth Rs 200 crore and an untied fund worth Rs 40 crore when he was the Deputy Commissioner of Jorhat, while Changsan has been alleged to be involved in a multi-crore Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) fund scam. Both are now engaged in the departments directly being looked after by the Chief Minister, who has declared a crusade against corruption, said Saikia. The Chief Minister should bring all the officers and employees alleged to be involved in corruption under the purview of enquiry. For the sake of proper enquiry, the officers in question should be removed from their present posts, he added. He also demanded an impartial enquiry into the alleged scam (of Rs 180 crore) in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).