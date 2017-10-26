This development comes just after the NDA allies – BJP, AGP and BPF – announced their intention to fight the 2018 panchayat polls separately.

Prasad has been tasked with leading the BJP’s efforts to strengthen the party’s base in the five Lok Sabha constituencies of Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Silchar, Diphu and Koliabor. All these seats were won by non-NDA candidates in 2014.

“We are preparing for a fight in all 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of Assam. In the 2016 Assembly elections, we gave oxygen to the AGP, but their ministers and MLAs have failed to perform. So far, our allies, especially the AGP, have shown no inclination either to build up their own base or to perform in the administration. Our grassroots workers feel sharing seats with parties like AGP will be futile,” said a senior BJP leader.

Prasad had visited Silchar last month. Today, he visited Barpeta and tomorrow he will go to Kokrajhar. He will again come to Assam on October 29, when he will visit Koliabor.

His trip to Diphu, scheduled for October 30, had to be postponed due to some reason, but the Union Minister is expected to return in the first half of November to finish that leg of the schedule where he will preside over strategy meetings to strengthen the BJP’s base in the three hill districts with an eye on the next General Elections.

The BJP, contesting the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Assam on its own, had secured seven of the 14 seats in the State. Only in Kokrajhar seat the BJP had not fielded its own candidate and had instead extended support to the BPPF, which has since then merged with the BPF.

“Why should we allow parties like AGP to ride piggy back on our shoulders? AGP hardly has any base left. It is like Maharashtra where the Shiv Sena is now our junior partner and we run the show,” said a BJP leader.

However, at least officially, the saffron party is still swearing by the alliance.

When contacted, State BJP general secretary Dilip Saikia said, “Prasad’s visits are intended to strengthen our organisation and remove lacunae. NDA remains united in Assam. Talks regarding seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls are premature. It is our party’s central leadership who will take any decision on such issues when the time comes.”