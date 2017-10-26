Aadhaar linking date to be extended: Govt



NEW DELHI, Oct 25 - The Central government today told the Supreme Court that it will extend till March 31, 2018, the deadline for linking Aadhaar with bank accounts, PAN, mobile numbers and other schemes for those who do not have the unique identification number and are willing to go for it.Attorney General KK Venugopal said the government would extend the deadline till March 31 after Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who heads the bench hearing the case, asked him if the government was prepared to extend it. The existing deadline, extended by three months after the earlier deadline on September 30, is till December 31. “The government will be open for the deadline for linking Aadhaar to various programmes being extended for another three months till March 31, 2018, for those who do not have Aadhaar...and are willing to enrol for Aadhaar,” Venugopal told the bench. When the court sought a clarification whether the government would desist from taking any coercive action, he said no such action would be taken. – IANS