NE ultra groups face acute fund crunch

R Dutta Choudhury

GUWAHATI, Oct 25 - Though the new NSCN(K) chief, Khango Kanyak, has also taken over as the chief of the umbrella organisation of the militant groups of the North East after the demise of SS Khaplang, security agencies are of the view that it will not be easy for him to step into the shoes of the former chief of the outfit as he was like a father figure to all the outfits having strong bases in Myanmar. Meanwhile, according to reports available with the security agencies, the militant groups of the region, apart from the Manipur-based groups, are facing a severe financial crunch as the fund sources are drying up on the one hand and people have started refusing to pay the amounts demanded on the other.Highly-placed security sources told The Assam Tribune that almost all the active militant groups of the North East, which have come under the single umbrella, considered Khaplang as their father figure and over the years, the outfits of the region used the facilities of the NSCN (K) in Myanmar. Even when the KSCN(K) was under a ceasefire agreement with the Government of India, it used to provide facilities and shelter to active militant outfits and claimed that the ceasefire was applicable only in India. Moreover, Khaplang, who hailed from Myanmar, had considerable control over the Naga population living across the international border and the members of other outfits had to carry passes issued by the outfit to pass through the Naga villages in Myanmar. After the demise of Khaplang, Kanyak took over as the chief of the NSCN(K) and also of the umbrella body of NE militant groups, which include the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) and the Songbijit faction of the National Democratic Front of Boroland. But security sources said that it would not be easy for Kanyak to assert the kind of influence as Khaplang used to. Moreover, Kanyak belongs to India and it is doubtful whether he would have his influence over the Naga villages in Myanmar, the sources pointed out. Though the Government of Myanmar has time and again assured India that it would take strong action against the militant groups of the North East, no serious operation has so far been witnessed on the ground. The sources admitted that from time to time, the Myanmar Army launched sporadic operations against the ultras, but such operations did not cause much harm to the militants. “It is a fact that the Government of Myanmar has its own problems in launching an all-out offensive against the militants as the area, in which the militants are staying, was virtually an unadministered area and it is doubtful whether the Myanmar Army has the strength to launch a concerted operation to flush out all the militants," the sources added. On the other hand, the terrain along the India-Myanmar border is helping the ultras to sneak into India from their bases despite increase in the deployment of security forces in the vulnerable places. The Myanmar-Arunachal Pradesh border is now the most preferred route of the militants and though the security forces have launched several successful operations against militants in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, the militants are still using the route. At the same time, the sources said that the militants might still try to hit the security forces by launching joint operations and all the forces have been directed to keep a close watch on the situation. On the strength of the ULFA(I), the sources said that though there were reports of new recruitment by the outfit in small numbers from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, the outfit is not in a position to launch any major offensive on its own, and that the attempts by the outfit to extort money from the upper Assam districts are also not paying dividends as most of those who received such demands did not pay the demanded amounts and some even refused to pay anything.