NEW DELHI, Oct 25 - The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, the Election Commission announced today, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between the state’s ruling BJP and the Congress.The votes will be counted on December 18, the same day as Himachal Pradesh, where elections will be held on November 9, Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti said in a press conference.
The announcement of the Gujarat elections came almost two weeks after the Election Commission declared dates for Himachal Pradesh on October 12. The delay led to the Opposition raising questions on deviations from the norm and alleging that it was done to help the Centre announce sops for the state.
The BJP has been in power in Gujarat since 1998 and the Congress is seeking to make a comeback. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is touring the state, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also visited the state in the recent past. The two have also mounted political attacks on each other.
“The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately. It will be applicable to the state government of Gujarat, the Union government and all candidates and political parties,” Joti said. – PTI