The announcement of the Gujarat elections came almost two weeks after the Election Commission declared dates for Himachal Pradesh on October 12. The delay led to the Opposition raising questions on deviations from the norm and alleging that it was done to help the Centre announce sops for the state.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat since 1998 and the Congress is seeking to make a comeback. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is touring the state, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also visited the state in the recent past. The two have also mounted political attacks on each other.

“The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately. It will be applicable to the state government of Gujarat, the Union government and all candidates and political parties,” Joti said. – PTI