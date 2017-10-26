The Chief Minister began his hectic schedule by calling on Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, followed by a meeting with Road Transport and Highway and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari. Later in the evening, he also called on External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Briefing newsmen later, Sonowal said: “We are committed to carrying out our Constitutional obligations so that the NRC work is carried out in a peaceful manner, which the people of Assam also want. A section is trying to mislead the people of the State by indulging in false propaganda. We appeal to the people of Assam not to get misled or have any fear because we will provide security to all,” Sonowal said.

“Genuine Indian citizens have nothing to fear because the Centre and the State Government are both committed to provide security. We are confident that this work would be completed peacefully,” the Chief Minister added.

The Supreme Court’s aim is also to ensure that genuine Indian citizens do not feel insecure and are not harassed. “We will follow the Supreme Court’s direction in letter and spirit,” he said.

The Centre and the State Government have been ensuring that the NRC update work is carried out as per the orders of the apex court, Sonowal added.

The discussion with Rajnath Singh also covered expeditious sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh border. “We are confident that the international border along Cachar, Karimganj, Dhubri and South Salmara districts would be sealed soon. The Home Minister has been cooperating in this task,” he said.

Asked about the NSCN (I-M) talks and reports regarding the territorial integrity of the State, Sonowal said that people should not be apprehensive as there would be no compromise on territorial integrity.

“Ï met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and underlined the need to have an investor-friendly environment in the State and for that purpose, the now-defunct North East Industrial Investment Promotion Policy needs to be revived urgently,” he said.

“We have urged the Finance Minister to announce a new industrial package ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit, which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on February 3 next,” said Sonowal.

The Union Finance Minister has also agreed to release Rs 1,138 crore for the Flood Management Programme. “Besides, we have also requested the Union Finance Minister to revive the Nagaon and Cachar paper mills,” said the Chief Minister.

“We also met Road Transport and Highway and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari and briefed him on the condition of the State’s 5000-km long embankment. However, due to long neglect, the embankments are in a poor condition. In order to promote rural economy and provide security to the people living in rural areas, we have proposed that the embankments should be strengthened and converted into roads-cum-embankments,” the Chief Minister said.

Gadkari has directed the WAPCOS to take up the project. He has also given direction to prepare an integrated master plan involving inland water, water resources and roads. Further, for dredging of the Brahmaputra River, four dredgers are likely to be deployed in November, he said.

The minister has instructed the Director (Technical) to shift base to Guwahati and oversee the work and has given him the responsibility of carrying out the road repair works without delay. The minister had earlier announced Rs 200 crore which would be utilised for this purpose,” said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Ministry has accorded investment clearance for implementation of five flood and erosion management projects in the State at a cost of Rs 256.55 crore, Gadkari informed this to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Gadkari said that the Water Resources Ministry has sanctioned funds for implementation of three FMP projects in Dibrugarh district and one each in Morigaon and Kokrajhar districts. The approved schemes include the Integrated Flood & Erosion Risk Management Project at Rohmoria, projects for anti-erosion measures at Bar Dirak and Na-Chumoni as well as Sassoni Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district, construction of dyke along the river bank from Dhankhunda to Gobardhan Hills in Morigaon district and erosion protection works of the Aie river.

The Chief Minister also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to request her to urge the neighbouring countries and ASEAN to participate in the Global Investors’ Summit.