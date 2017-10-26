

A view of the landscape in Dima Hasao

“Hume, who is the father of Indian ornithology, was posted in Haflong as a British officer and as an avid bird watcher he explored the lofty mountainous jungles there. The house where he resided is still there and it is worth a heritage,” Dr Anwaruddin Choudhury, ornithologist and Development Commissioner for Hill Areas, Government of Assam, told The Assam Tribune.

Another well-known ornithologist Stuart Baker – then a British police officer at Haflong – also did some documentation of Haflong’s avi-fauna.

“The district must be having a presence of around 300 species of birds,” Dr Choudhury said.

Apparently, the general neglect meted out to the hills district resulted in severe infrastructure bottlenecks and the rugged, inaccessible terrain hindered wildlife documentation. Even today, the hills in and around Haflong are difficult to access with hardly any motorable roads.

“Dima Hasao is a treasure trove of flora and fauna even though we do not exactly know about its extent and worth for want of logistics. It has a large presence of both carnivores and herbivores, besides birds. The last census recorded the presence of tigers, while elephants are also known to frequent these forests,” a local forest official said.

As the district does not have any wildlife sanctuary or national park, that has also come in the way of wildlife documentation. “Censuses in India often centre around protected forests but we have none here,” he added.

Forest officer Jatindra Sarma, who has been studying the North East’s floral wealth for years, said that both Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong boasted of a wide diversity of herbs and medicinal plants.

“Dima Hasao has a wide diversity of medicinal plants. Nepenthes khasiana, commonly called pitcher plant, a carnivorous plant, is naturally available inside the forests beyond the Umrangso area bordering Meghalaya – a new record for Assam. Ophiorrhiza rugosa var. decumbens, a small annual herb containing an alkaloid Camptothecin used for cancer cure, is also found here. A plant belonging to Zingiberaceae family with a new genus, Larsenianthus assamensis, was discovered a couple of years ago,” Sarma, currently posted as DFO, Hamren (Karbi Anglong), said.

The overall neglect of the district and the resultant backwardness has led to rampant poaching in the interior areas.

“Some forest-dwelling tribes here hunt traditionally for meat. But now some have started poaching for selling the skins, meat and other body parts, as they fetch better remuneration. This has led to a flourishing racket in illegal trade in wildlife. While the tribes need alternative livelihood and an overall dose of development for reducing their dependence on forests, the authorities need to crack down hard on the racket behind the wildlife trade,” a conservationist said.