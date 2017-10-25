In the programme, Dr Mout urged the students to dream big in order to achieve success in life. He further said that there is a vast difference in the field of research in India and the USA. In India, the field of research is still very limited in comparison to the United States. He also illustrated how scientists through their research work achieved success in dealing with a deadly disease like cancer by using nano technology.

Earlier, Dr Mout was accorded a warm felicitation in the college. The programme was chaired by the Principal of the college, Dr Prakash Jyoti Borthakur and was anchored by Dr Pranjit Saikia.

It may be mentioned here that Dr Rubul Mout was born in a very poor family at Kailashpur, an interior and backward village of Tinsukia district. He did his schooling in the venture school of his village. Later, before going to the USA for his research work, he completed his Masters in Chemistry from Gauhati University.