The celebration committee has been working round-the-clock to make the 84th edition of Raas festival more attractive.

The joint secretary of the Raas celebration committee Pankaj Barman told this Correspondent that the committee has taken some special measures to draw the attention of visitors. Barman further said that about ten idol makers have been engaged in making idols for display during the Raas. They have made new idols as also repaired more than a thousand idols till now.

About 100 temporary stalls are under construction for the display of the idols, which depict different incidents from the colourful life of Lord Krishna. The committee has decided to erect a number of gates with sophisticated electrical devices specially brought from Kolkata to welcome the visitors.

He further added that the committee has decided to organise an all Assam nagara naam competition and a dhulia contest to popularise the folk art forms of lower Assam. A total number of 60 close circuit cameras (CCTV cameras) will also be installed at different important places of the town to monitor the law-and-order situation during the Raas festival, he added.

He further added that about 15 sub committees have been formed to complete the preparations smoothly.