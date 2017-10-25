Staff Correspondent
JORHAT, Oct 24 - As part of the process to make Majuli island India’s first Carbon Neutral District by 2020, the ‘IORA Ecological Solutions’ and ‘Action On Climate Today’ released a report on community climate risks assessment in the Brahmaputra island.A press release issued by the Majuli district administration this evening stated that the report titled, ‘Accessing Community Climate Risks in Majuli’ was presented to the district administration of Majuli in a function organised at the conference hall of Majuli DC office today.
The study was carried out by IORA Ecological Solutions with support of Action on Climate Today (ACT) under the India Climate Change Innovation Programme (CCIP) funded by the Department for International Development (DFID), UK.
Majuli DC PG Jha, SP Baibhab Nimbalkar were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. The report holistically identifies all the risks and promotes climate resilient developments in the island.