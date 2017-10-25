Hafila has been booked under Sections 120(B), 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC for allegedly committing forgery during his earlier posting at Dhubri Deputy Commissioner’s office.

He has been accused of forging the signature of an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri on land documents.

The official said that after Hafila’s arrest, a medical check-up was done on him at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. Thereafter, Hafila was taken to Dhubri where he will be produced in a judicial court.