Staff Correspondent
JORHAT, Oct 24 - Senior sub-registrar of Jorhat Atul Hafila was arrested today by a team of Dhubri police here on charges of forgery.A police official said that Hafila, whose office is within Jorhat DC office campus, was arrested by Dhubri police from his rented house at LK Path here with the help of Jorhat police. He is an accused in a case registered at Dhubri police station earlier.
Hafila has been booked under Sections 120(B), 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC for allegedly committing forgery during his earlier posting at Dhubri Deputy Commissioner’s office.
He has been accused of forging the signature of an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhubri on land documents.
The official said that after Hafila’s arrest, a medical check-up was done on him at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. Thereafter, Hafila was taken to Dhubri where he will be produced in a judicial court.