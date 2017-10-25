The meeting unanimously formed a reception committee headed by Daneswar Goyari, EM, BTC, as president, Uddhab Pathak as executive president and Nayanjyoti Das and Rupjyoti Das as secretaries. Kusum Mahanta, central general secretary read out the procedures of holding conference. Nripen Roy, vice-president of the Mahasabha spoke about holding of the 51st biennial conference at Kokrajhar. Nearly 2000 delegates from whole of the northeastern States would participate in the conference.

Spurt in onion prices resented: The sharp spurt in onion prices here has led to widespread resentment among the common denizens with even quarrels breaking out at many places between the traders and the customers.

It may be mentioned here that onion, which is a staple kitchen vegetable, is being sold for Rs 50-60 a kilo at this small town. The local unit of the AASU has been requesting the local administration as well as the Assistant Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department, to take steps to rein in the prices by raiding the godowns of businessmen and taking other suitable steps. The rise in prices of essential items, including those of onions, should have been less at Gossaigaon, as the NH-31 passes through the town itself, observers feel. The administration is adopting a lackadaisical attitude in this regard, they feel.