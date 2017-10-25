Blacktopping demanded

ANN Service

KALIABOR, Oct 24 - The three kilometre-long Dalgaon-Kenkeniya Chowk Road under Kaliabor constituency connecting NH- 37 is a very vital road as the Dalgaon ME School and the Health Sub-Centre are situated along it.However, only 1.5 km of the road was blacktopped under the PMGSY scheme, a few years ago but the remaining 1.5 km road has not yet been taken up for blacktopping under any scheme. The people here have urged the authority concerned as well as the local MLA/Water Resource Minister to look into the genuine problem of the public and take urgent necessary steps in this regard.