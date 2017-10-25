Stir over bid to ‘shield’ former Jorhat DC STAFF CORRESPONDENT JORHAT, Oct 24 - Activists of the Joutha Sangrami Mancha - a platform of seven students’ organisations belonging to different ethnic groups – launched an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Jorhat DC’s office since Monday to protest against the State Government’s “attempt to shield” former Jorhat DC Solanki Vishal Vasant, now posted as Secretary at the Chief Minister’s Office.Solanki has been accused by the Mancha, RTI activists and lawyers of being involved in the district untied fund scam amouning to about Rs 38 crores during his tenure as Jorhat DC.
Lali gur ban: The Majuli district administration vide an order issued by the Additional District Magistrate Chinmoy Nath under Section 144 of the CrPC has prohibited sale and purchase of slush/liquid molasses (lali gur) in the island district without prior permission from the administration.
The order has been issued to curb preparation of illicit liquor by unscrupulous elements by using lali gur.