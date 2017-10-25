Health cards demanded for ex-MLAs

Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Oct 24 - The State Association of Ex-MLAs has appealed to the Assam Government to introduce free health cards to the former legislators as a means of financial relief in case of costly medical treatment of some serious nature of diseases including heart attack, kidney disorders and cancer among others. In a statement issued here, Dr Nagendra Nath Sharma, president of the State Ex-MLAs’ Sanmilani pointed out that like a common citizen, a former public representative also face serious financial crisis in dealing with costly medical treatment of the above mentioned diseases and sometimes, the family members of an ex-legislator have to sell their personal belongings to cater to the need of exorbitant medical expenses. Dr Sharma in the statement has requested the Chief Minister and the Speaker of the State Assembly to sympathetically look into their appeal to issue health cards and also reimburse of medical expenses till such health cards are issued. The statement also prayed for the early recovery of Prafulla Goswami, former legislator from Borchola LAC in Sonitpur district and a dedicated leader of the Assam Agitation who has been undergoing treatment at the GNRC, North Guwahati since last one week after being admitted in a critical condition. Dr Sharma termed his colleague Goswami as an honest and committed public representative. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and founder president of the AGP, Prafulla Kr Mahanta on Sunday visited the hospital to take stock of the health condition of his former colleague and prayed for his early recovery.