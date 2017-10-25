“We have observed that the Ishan Uday Scholarship Scheme initiated by your Ministry for the North Eastern Region is facing many irregularities. The irregularity of this scheme has led to frustration among the students of the region,” said the petition.

It added that as proposed in the scheme, the scholarship amount is to be made available on a monthly basis.

“But it is seen that the money is sometimes made available after a gap of a few months, thereby causing difficulty to the students. Students from the same programme and same institution are seen drawing different amounts of money. Sometimes one may get a huge amount, while the other does not receive any,” said the petition.

It added, “Even the students from the first batch of this scheme who have completed their respective course are yet to receive the full stipulated amount. The second batch who applied next year has not even received half of it. The outlook for the current batch also seems to be the same.”

Hazarika and Saharia said that they decided to start an online signature campaign since many students from this region are facing the same problems.

The petition has so far garnered the support of over 1,550 individuals, who have signed it.