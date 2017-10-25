Meet on man-elephant conflict held

Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 24 - A meeting on man-elephant conflict was held at the office of the SDO Civil Gohpur on October 21 under the chairmanship of SDO Civil Gohpur. The meeting was attended by the DFO of Sonitpur East Division Biswanath, Beat Officer Gohpur Forest Beat among other forest officials, SDPO Gohpur, OC Halem, IC Ghahigaon, distinguished members of print and electronic media, SK Gohpur, SK Halem, lat mandals, VDPs, gaonburahs. The meeting discussed the problems of man-elephant conflict in details and ways and means of mitigating the same by adopting a collective approach.