Addressing a press meet at the office of the Barpeta district committee of the party on Monday, Oswal informed that a special organisational meeting to discuss poll-related issues and determine the winning strategy will be held at Howli in Barpeta district on October 25 and will be addressed by the Central Minister.

He also informed that the Central leadership has delegated responsibility on some ministers and Central leaders to finalise the strategy for the ensuing Lok Sabha election in certain constituencies occupied by the Opposition in the present House. All the office-bearers right from the mandal to the district committees forming part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency, elected members of local bodies and the State Assembly under the area, besides some special invitees are expected to attend the meeting.

Addressing the press meet, Anup Barman, president of Assam State Bharatiya Janata Yuba Morcha stated that the party has identified some prospective Lok Sabha constituencies which are not represented by it and has begun parleys with the grassroot-level leaders to determine ways and means to ensure victory in the next election.

The meeting which is scheduled to be held on October 25 is therefore regarded as very important from the strategy point of view as Barpeta is among the prospective constituencies for the saffron brigade.

Earlier, Sankar Das, president of the Barpeta district unit thanked the Union Railway Ministry for its approval to the Jogighopa-Barpeta-Amingaon railway line project which the district committee had been demanding since a long time. He also thanked the Chief Minister for exerting relentless pressure on the Central Government for sanctioning this railway line project.

Among others, Naba Kumar Das, secretary of the district committee, also attended the press meet.