Award for Dr A Hazarika
Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 24 - Dr Ajit Hazarika, Associate Professor, Department of Zoology, Chaiduar College, Gohpur in Biswanath district has brought glory to the State by getting selected as one of the best science teachers among the top 12 in the country by the Indian National Science Academy for the year 2017. It may be mentioned here that the awardees are selected on the basis of their performance in the academic side, classroom teaching, their relations with the society, research work and student uplift, among others. He hails from Dhenudhara, Gohpur.