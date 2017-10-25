

Activists of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti taking out a rally in protest against non-fulfilment of their various demands, in Dibrugarh on Monday. – UB Photos

“For ages, the local people have protected this land and therefore Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal must give a written statement to the people of the State. Mere talk is not enough. He has to produce the statement in writing.” said the peasant leader.

The farmers’ body, which has been carrying out Statewide campaign against the alleged anti-indigenous policies of the Government, took out a massive procession from the Lakshminath Bezbaroa Bhawan in Chowkidinghee and later staged demonstration in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner here. The KMSS members criticised the State Government through slogans and statements written in banners and placards.

The organisation also vehemently opposed granting of citizenship to the Hindu Bangladeshis on the basis of their faith. The KMSS leader said that the Centre is conspiring to destroy Assam and its communities by importing Hindu Bangladeshis into the State.

“The Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 must be scrapped. Under any circumstances, granting citizenship to Hindu Bangladeshis cannot benefit the State. We will not allow rehabilitation of Bangladeshis in our State. If necessary, we will wage war to protect our land,” said the KMSS leader.

The KMSS leader further said that despite experts stating that big dams would be destructive in the State, the Government had gone ahead with the construction of dams in the Lower Subansiri river. Konwar reiterated that construction of big dams will not be allowed. He also demanded land documents for the people of the State and Rs 400 as daily wage for the tea garden workers.