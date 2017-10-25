State grapplers for Nepal meet



GUWAHATI, Oct 24 - An eight-member team of Grappling has been selected by the Grappling Association of Assam for the South Asian Grappling Championship to be held at Kathmandu from November 24 to 26.The event will be hosted by Grappling Federation of Nepal. The Assam team includes Santanu Baruah (62 kgs), Nitesh Agarwal (65 kgs), Nur Alom Sarkar (52 kgs), Rajong Sonowal (72 kgs), Manas Daimary (77 kgs), Sahidul Haque(62 kgs), Mukut Das (46 kgs) and Rabin Mech (58 kgs). A team of officials will also accompany the squad, said Nur Alom Sarkar, secretary general of the association, a release said.