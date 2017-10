Futsal tourney



GUWAHATI, Oct 24 - The Association of Youth Futsal, Assam will organise the Prize-money Futsal Tournament at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in the RG Baruah Sports Complex here on November 5. The Assam team for the Senior National Futsal Championship to be held at Goa from December 10 to 14, will be picked from this championship.