Seeds advance



GUWAHATI, Oct 24 - All the seeded players moved ahead to the next round in the 7th India Club AITA Championship Series at the India Club courts here today. The meet features both boys and girls U-14 years category and is being organised by the India Club under the auspices of the AATA.Today’s results: (Girls singles) Ishikia Chakma bt Syeda Janasheen Jumana 6-0, 6-1; Harshita Borah bt Shakchi Baruah 6-0, 6-4; Sinung Langkam bt Madasu Manognya 6-4, 6-2; Tanishqa Pator bt Sivangini Talukdar 6-1, 6-1; Kalpita Rajkhowa bt Jwalita Jonshon 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; Charmi Nongmeikapam bt Snigdha Patibandala 6-0, 6-0; Nishtha Borphukan bt Namrata Das 6-2, 6-3; Jastina Borgohain bt Ananya Jamir 6-3, 6-2. (Boys singles) Anchit Gogoi bt Shahir Farhaz 6-1, 6-0; Bhushan Haoban bt Arya Bhattachrya 6-1, 6-3; Rahul Pamei bt Sidhant P Dutta 6-3, 6-1; Andy Thaosen bt Bhicky Sagolhen 6-2, 6-3; Aditya Bhagawati bt Abhigyan Barua 6-2, 6-1; Jeet Dutta bt Vijay Tej Gangapatnan 6-1, 6-4; Jigyashman Hazarika bt Varun Aditya Kalita 6-1, 6-0.